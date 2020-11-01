Video
Profits at India’s Reliance slump 15pc on C-19 hit

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUMBAI, Oct 30: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 15 per cent fall in its quarterly profits, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed demand, hitting its crucial oil refinery business.
The Mumbai-based behemoth -- which is owned by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani -- said its consolidated net profit for the July-September period dipped to 95.67 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) from 112.62 billion rupees a year earlier.
But the company beat estimates, with a Bloomberg survey of analysts forecasting profits of 90.17 billion rupees.
"Retail business activity has normalised with strong growth in key consumption baskets as lockdowns ease across the country," Ambani said in a statement.
The oil-to-telecoms giant said its operating revenues fell 24 per cent to 1.16 trillion rupees for the quarter, while refining revenues plunged 36 per cent.
Its gross refining margin, the profit earned from each barrel of crude, was down to $5.70 in the quarter ending in September, from $6.30 in the previous quarter.
Refining margins are a key profitability gauge for the company, which operates the world's biggest refinery in Gujarat state. 
But its telecom arm Jio saw revenues increase by 33 per cent, offering investors some relief. "With large capital raise in the last six months across Jio and Retail business, we have welcomed several strategic and financial investors into the Reliance family," Ambani said.   -AFP


