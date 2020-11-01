Chinese firm setting up Payra Thermal Power Plant





It is the flagship project of the "Belt and Road Initiative". This is considered an iconic project in the field of Sino-Bangla energy cooperation. The Project is an important part of the construction of China-Bangladesh-India Economic Corridor.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, CMC gave an overall consideration of both epidemic prevention and control and work resumption. With the joint Sino-Bangla efforts, the 1st Unit has already commenced the Reliability Run Test on April 7, 2020, and successfully passed this test.

Later, as per the official confirmation of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) it has achieved the Initial Operation Date (IOD) on May 15, 2020, marking significant progress in the development and construction of this project.

The 2nd Unit was also successfully connected to the grid for power generation on August 26, 2020, and the performance test was completed on September 30, 2020, with excellent operating performance indicators, making a firm and successful step towards the next major node goal!

In the future, after two units of Payra 2×660 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Project enter into initial operation, the average annual on-grid power generation at full load will reach 8.5 billion kWh, accounting for about 10% of the total power generation in Bangladesh.

The project will provide efficient, clean, cheap and continuous electric energy for the region. At the same time, it has positive significance for Bangladesh to adjust power structure, reduce terminal electricity price, improve people's living standard and promote regional economic development.

-The Policy Times























China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) has partnered with North West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) of Bangladesh to invest, construct and operate Payra 2×660 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Project.It is the flagship project of the "Belt and Road Initiative". This is considered an iconic project in the field of Sino-Bangla energy cooperation. The Project is an important part of the construction of China-Bangladesh-India Economic Corridor.After the COVID-19 outbreak, CMC gave an overall consideration of both epidemic prevention and control and work resumption. With the joint Sino-Bangla efforts, the 1st Unit has already commenced the Reliability Run Test on April 7, 2020, and successfully passed this test.Later, as per the official confirmation of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) it has achieved the Initial Operation Date (IOD) on May 15, 2020, marking significant progress in the development and construction of this project.The 2nd Unit was also successfully connected to the grid for power generation on August 26, 2020, and the performance test was completed on September 30, 2020, with excellent operating performance indicators, making a firm and successful step towards the next major node goal!In the future, after two units of Payra 2×660 MW Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Project enter into initial operation, the average annual on-grid power generation at full load will reach 8.5 billion kWh, accounting for about 10% of the total power generation in Bangladesh.The project will provide efficient, clean, cheap and continuous electric energy for the region. At the same time, it has positive significance for Bangladesh to adjust power structure, reduce terminal electricity price, improve people's living standard and promote regional economic development.-The Policy Times