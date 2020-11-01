Video
Industry Leaders Tell Canada Virtual Summit

Bangladesh apparel sector trying to settle on new normal

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh apparel sector is trying to settle on the new normal situation following the pandemic outbreak, industry leaders told a five-day Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Virtual summit that concluded in Ottawa city on Friday.
A delegation comprising government and industry leaders attended the event that discussed how to achieve knowledge to deal with the new issues and sustainability in the industry in the post-Covid 19 situation, said a press release. 
Md. Shakil Mahamud, Counselor for Commercial Affairs in Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, Md. Mohuiddin Rubel, Director, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Director, Export Promotion Bureau were on the Bangladesh delegation. 
Moreover, Shyamol Roy, Director, L'Usine Fashion Limited and ATM Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, Executive Director, Masco Group were also attended the virtual business summit.
Representatives of BGMEA, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB); Bangladesh High Commission and textile manufacturers also took part in the discussion on overall situation of the industry in 2020, especially due to C0VID-19 pandemic.
At a session titled "Sustainability Issues on Ready-Made Garments in Bangladesh" the delegation from Bangladesh discussed how the country can expedite its apparel exports to developed countries like Canada and how it can handle buyers' perspectives. 
The five-day event has given customers an eco-friendly model that offers better inventory control, increased efficiency and overall cost savings, Shyamol Roy said.   
Sustainability in apparel sector is a burning issue at the moment when many smaller and mid-size brands are struggling to become sustainable but their lack of knowledge and also lack of enough resources are making their fight difficult.  
This global platform has emphasized achieving vertical market integration in new normal situation for brands, factories and retailers to succeed in the post-Covid situation. Another session on "Battling the Trade War and COVID-19: Rethinking Global Supply Chains in a Time of Crisis" discussed US-China trade is impacting the industry and how to overcome challenges.   
Participants said COVID-19 has caused in social, economic and financial upheavals around the globe and exposed weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the industrial supply chain.
They discussed whether the pandemic would quicken products diversification in the manufacturing supply chains shifted out of China and how brands and retailers can build more robust and flexible supply chains. 
Wilson Zhu, Chief Operating Officer, Li & Fung, talked about the future of supply chains in unprecedented times of global disruption.


