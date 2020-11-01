Pizza Express to cut 1,300 more UK jobs on virus fallout





It is on top of 1,100 layoffs the company announced in August alongside the closure of tens of restaurants. Pizza Express said that no restaurants would close under the latest round of job cuts.

"It is expected that 1,300 roles will be affected across all of the 370 Pizza Express UK restaurants," Thursday's statement said.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at Pizza Express added: "Unfortunately, the recent increase in Covid-19 cases is again causing footfall to decline across the UK. "As this is expected to continue for some months, we sadly need to make changes that will impact more of our team members." -AFP















