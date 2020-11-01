Video
Foreign exchange reserves all time high at $41.03b

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $41.03 billion on Wednesday, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the weekly report of Bangladesh Bank (BB) published on Thursday said.
One of the reasons is that imports decreased due to ongoing pandemic, reducing import bills settlement on external trade. So the reserves grow day by day. On the other hand most expatriates made higher remittances to their families amid shutdown at a time when they lost major source of income.
By the end of March this year, the month when Covid-19 first hit the country, the reserves with the central bank were $32.39 billion. By October 8, it further increased by $7.61 billion.
The reserves then reached $39 billion in September from $38.15 billion in August, $37.1 billion. The previous highest reserves were recorded on September 5, 2017, when it stood $33.68 billion.
Remittance inflow also played a vital role behind the surge in foreign exchange reserves, said a high official of the Bangladesh Bank, adding that the government's offer of 2 percent cash incentive against inward remittances had played a vital role.
Remittance inflow increased by 48.45 percent to $6.71 billion in the July-September period of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, as per the central bank data.
Former lead economist at the World Bank Dhaka office, Zahid Hussain, said Bangladeshi expatriates were sending more money to their relatives at a time when most of their relatives had lost their sources of income.
Besides, a huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates had sent all their savings to their families before they returned home, he remarked.
Most expatriates had sent their hard-earned money through banking channels instead of hundi owing to the pandemic, which also boosted the remittance earnings, he explained.


