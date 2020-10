A fire has broken out at Natun Bazar slum in the city's Kalyanpur area on Friday night.



Confirming the matter, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Mahfuz Riben said, "The fire broke out at about 10:03pm."



"On information, eight fire fighting units rushed to the spot and working to douse the blaze.



However, he could not confirm the reason of the fire immediately.