

Over 100 AL leaders, workers join BNP





They formally joined the BNP offering bouquets of flower to Kalihati Upazila BNP convener Shukur Mahmud at a discussion organised at Sahadebpur Bazar area on Friday afternoon.



Kalihati Upazila BNP organised the discussion.



At that time, kalihati Upazila Senior BNP convener and Poura Mayor Ali Akbar Jabbar, joint convener Motiul Alam Talukder, Habibur Rahman Thandu, Bangra Union BNP president Arman Ali Fakir, among others, were present.











Contacted over joining of Awami League leaders and activists to BNP, Tangail District BNP general secretary Farhad Iqbal said the Awami League leaders and workers at the grassroots level are not evaluated properly, because the ruling party does not bother about the 'politics of vote' anymore. Because of it, there is no democracy in the country, and they have also become frustrated. So, they have joined the BNP leaving Awami League, he said.

