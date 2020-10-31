Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home International

US sees record-high daily Covid numbers

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 11:05 PM  Count : 96
Observer Online Desk

Getty Images

Getty Images


The US saw a record high of 91,000 new Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, with spikes in dozens of states just days before the presidential election.

The same day, over 1,000 Americans died with the virus, as the national death toll and number of patients in hospital continue to trend upward.

The US is just shy of nine million total cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden comes to a head on Tuesday.

This is the third time this month that the US daily death toll has surpassed 1,000, according to Reuters.

Twenty-one states are experiencing outbreaks, with some of the most severe in the states that will be key in deciding the 2020 election.

In the battleground state of Wisconsin, hospitals in Green Bay warned that President Trump's Friday rally there could make the outbreak worse.

"It is more important now than ever to avoid large crowds, especially here in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where we are seeing some of the most rapid spread of Covid-19 in the United States," a joint statement from several hospitals said.

On Friday, ahead of his scheduled rallies, Mr Trump tweeted: "More Testing equals more Cases. We have best testing. Deaths WAY DOWN."

At recent Trump rallies, attendees have been screened and given masks. The events have also been held outdoors due to the pandemic. But there has not been social distancing, and some supporters continue to avoid masks.

Mr Biden has also continued to campaign, though the Democrat's rallies have enforced social distancing practices, opting to have people attend inside their cars, for example.

Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, made an appearance on Fox News on Thursday where he repeated his father's line that the pandemic is under control.

"I went through the [Centers for Disease Control] data, because I kept hearing about new infections," the younger Mr Trump said.

"But I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?' Oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this and we understand how it works."

CDC data on 29 October reported an additional 1,060 deaths due to Covid-19. The total US death toll is over 228,000 people.

US health experts are warning the case load and death toll will continue to rise as the flu season coincides with the outbreaks.

Infectious disease expert and White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Wednesday that the nation was "going in the wrong direction".





"If things do not change, if they continue on the course we're on, there's going to be a whole lot of pain in this country with regard to additional cases and hospitalisations and deaths."

BBC/ALM

Related Topics

US  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Biden knocks Trump as rivals barnstorm heartland in election finale
Mahathir denies promoting violence
1st international, Chinese expert meeting on virus origin: WHO
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
US sees record-high daily Covid numbers


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft