Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 10:42 PM  Count : 303
Observer Correspondent

Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral

Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral


Ayesha Siddika Minni, who was convicted by court in her husband Rifat Sharif's murder case in Barguna, is now serving her sentence in Kashimpur Central Jail.

On Thursday morning, she was shifted from Barguna District Jail to Kashimpur Women's Central Jail.

A photo of Minni wearing a prison uniform, ie. a check sari and blouse, went viral through various social media on Friday.

The photo shows that Minni is sitting on a bench wearing a white sari of prisoner inside a room. She was looking tired and exhausted.

Following the spread of the photo, netizens have started making various comments of Minni.

On September 30, Minni and five others were sentenced to death for killing Rifat Sharif in broad daylight last year. Four others were acquitted.

On Tuesday, 11 juveniles were sentenced to different jail terms in the case. The court sentenced six of them to 10 years in jail, four to five years and one to three years’ imprisonment.

The court acquitted three others as charges brought against them could not be proven.

According to the prosecution, Rifat, 22, son of Dulal Sharif, was hacked to death in Barguna district town on June 26 last year.

He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.

Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.

Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Over 100 AL leaders, workers join BNP
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
2 children drown in Laxmipur
Barishal teenager injured during making a bomb
2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft