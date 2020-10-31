

Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral

Ayesha Siddika Minni, who was convicted by court in her husband Rifat Sharif's murder case in Barguna, is now serving her sentence in Kashimpur Central Jail.



On Thursday morning, she was shifted from Barguna District Jail to Kashimpur Women's Central Jail.



A photo of Minni wearing a prison uniform, ie. a check sari and blouse, went viral through various social media on Friday.



The photo shows that Minni is sitting on a bench wearing a white sari of prisoner inside a room. She was looking tired and exhausted.



Following the spread of the photo, netizens have started making various comments of Minni.



On September 30, Minni and five others were sentenced to death for killing Rifat Sharif in broad daylight last year. Four others were acquitted.



On Tuesday, 11 juveniles were sentenced to different jail terms in the case. The court sentenced six of them to 10 years in jail, four to five years and one to three years’ imprisonment.



The court acquitted three others as charges brought against them could not be proven.



According to the prosecution, Rifat, 22, son of Dulal Sharif, was hacked to death in Barguna district town on June 26 last year.



He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.



Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.



Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2.



