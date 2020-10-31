Video
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 10:30 PM
Observer Online Report

Lt Col Ashique Billah, Director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB (FILE PHOTO)

Lt Col Ashique Billah, Director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB (FILE PHOTO)


Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the special elite force of the Bangladesh Police, is not involved in any kind of 'extrajudicial killings,' said Lt Col Ashique Billah, Director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"Such allegations are baseless," he said while giving an interview to Voice of America.

Ten US Senators have sent a joint letter to the Trump administration recently requesting to impose targeted sanction of senior officials of RAB who were involved in 'extrajudicial killings.'

The Senators belonging to the Foreign Relations Committee of the United State Senate have alleged that the RAB has killed more than 400 people extrajudicially since 2015.

Besides, allegations of enforced disappearances and torture were brought out against RAB.

 Lt Col Ashique Billah said the news came to the attention of RAB after it was published in different dailies and social media. The formal reply of RAB in this regard is that 'it has never been involved in extrajudicial killings.'

"Since its establishment, the RAB has achieved the trust, affection and faith of the common people which is unique and unprecedented," he said.

The Director of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB said every work of RAB is done within the jurisdiction of Criminal Procedure and law of the land. Besides, it strictly follows its own rules. "We carry out our activities remaining within the jurisdiction of law," he said.

SZA

