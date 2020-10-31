2 children drown in Laxmipur





Two children drowned in a waterbody at Raipur upazila in Laxmipur district on Friday.





The deceased were identified as Md Abdullah, son of Md Selim Uddin and his cousin Tahsin, son of Kamal Hossain. They are age between one and two years.





Locals said Abdullah and his cousin Tahsin went to visit their grandmother’s house with their mothers on Wednesday.





On Friday morning, they drowned in a waterbody when they were playing beside it.













Later, their bodies were found floating in the waterbody, he said.





WRM/ALM