Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 children drown in Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 10:15 PM  Count : 100
Upazila Representative

2 children drown in Laxmipur

2 children drown in Laxmipur


Two children drowned in a waterbody at Raipur upazila in Laxmipur district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdullah, son of Md Selim Uddin and his cousin Tahsin, son of Kamal Hossain. They are age between one and two years.

Locals said Abdullah and his cousin Tahsin went to visit their grandmother’s house with their mothers on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, they drowned in a waterbody when they were playing beside it.





Later, their bodies were found floating in the waterbody, he said.

WRM/ALM

Related Topics

Laxmipur  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Over 100 AL leaders, workers join BNP
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
2 children drown in Laxmipur
Barishal teenager injured during making a bomb
2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft