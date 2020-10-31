Russia will not allow anti-Islam media  

Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Adha, a feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo)



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ruled out for Russia the publication of offensive caricatures on Islam.





When asked whether Russia could publish a magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo, Peskov told Kommersant FM radio: "No, it couldn't."







"A satirical magazine that mocks religion, politics and culture like France's Charlie Hebdo would not be able to exist in Russia. The existence of such a media in our country is absolutely impossible, including in terms of current legislation," Peskov said.



"Russia is partly a Muslim country, there are up to 20 million Muslims in Russia, and in Russia, where, of course, the fundamental religion is Christianity - most of all we have Christians living here - the uniqueness of our country is precisely in its multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature, and all faiths live in full respect for each other."





"Every faith lives in full respect of each other. That's why the existence of such a publication is impossible here, including when taking into account our existing laws," Peskov said.





His remarks came after a scandal that was provoked by French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, which published cartoons on Islam, hurting the feelings of millions of Muslims.











The publications of the cartoons have sparked a wave of anger and protests across the Islamic world as well as campaigns to boycott French products.





Peskov called Thursday's killing of three people in a Nice church — which came after a Chechen refugee beheaded a French teacher Oct. 16 for showing Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils — a "horrifying tragedy."



