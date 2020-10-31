|
Russia will not allow anti-Islam media
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ruled out for Russia the publication of offensive caricatures on Islam.
When asked whether Russia could publish a magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo, Peskov told Kommersant FM radio: "No, it couldn't."
"A satirical magazine that mocks religion, politics and culture like France's Charlie Hebdo would not be able to exist in Russia. The existence of such a media in our country is absolutely impossible, including in terms of current legislation," Peskov said.
"Russia is partly a Muslim country, there are up to 20 million Muslims in Russia, and in Russia, where, of course, the fundamental religion is Christianity - most of all we have Christians living here - the uniqueness of our country is precisely in its multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature, and all faiths live in full respect for each other."
"Every faith lives in full respect of each other. That's why the existence of such a publication is impossible here, including when taking into account our existing laws," Peskov said.
His remarks came after a scandal that was provoked by French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, which published cartoons on Islam, hurting the feelings of millions of Muslims.
The publications of the cartoons have sparked a wave of anger and protests across the Islamic world as well as campaigns to boycott French products.
Peskov called Thursday's killing of three people in a Nice church — which came after a Chechen refugee beheaded a French teacher Oct. 16 for showing Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils — a "horrifying tragedy."
