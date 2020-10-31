Video
Barishal teenager injured during making a bomb

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 8:46 PM  Count : 93
Observer Correspondent

An 18-year-old boy was critically injured when he was allegedly making bombs at his house at Hizla upazila in Barishal district on Thursday  night.

Rakib Maal, 18, works at a local workshop. He was the son of Kalam Maal, a resident of Andharmanik union in Hizla Upazila of Barisal.

Police sources said the incident took place at a house behind Hizla Godown at Khunna Gobindpur area of the union on Thursday night that left Rakib injured

Seriously injured Rakib Maal was, first, sent to Hizla Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH ) for better treatment.
 
Locals said the explosion occurred at the middle of the night that caused a huge noise. Later, locals rushed there and found Rakib seriously injured. His left leg and both hands received serious injuries.
 
Kajirhat police station officer in-charge Md Sajjad Hossain said Rakib was trying to make a bomb and police recovered some equipment.

His house is currently locked, he said.





Police said it is not clear what the motive was for the blast, but they are investigating whether it was an accident or a criminal act.

IHN/ALM


