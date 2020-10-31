

Upbeat Jamal expects good result against Nepal

National football team’s skipper Jamal Bhuyan found upbeat to give their best in the two friendlies and hoped to win both against Nepal.

He was speaking to the pressmen during the team’s practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday, reports BSS.



The Bangladesh skipper think that team would be benefited from the two frienlies because it’ll be a good preparation for the team for the upcoming Fifa AFC qualifiers.



Earlier, the team played matches against Bhutan and India and performed well, he added.



Jamal said they could perform well against Nepal in the last South Asian Games where he represented the U-23 team, but now he is quite optimistic with the present team and upbeat to win against Nepal.











The Bangladesh skipper said about joining in the Kolkata Mohammedan that he has not signed any contact with Kolkata Mohammedan or even he has not got any offer from them at all.



ALM

