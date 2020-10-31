Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Church attack in Nice: What we know so far

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 7:40 PM  Count : 95
Observer Online Desk

A Police vehicle passes by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020 after a knife-wielding man kills three people at the church, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country. (AFP)

A Police vehicle passes by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020 after a knife-wielding man kills three people at the church, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country. (AFP)


A knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of at least one woman, inside a church in Nice on the French Riviera on Thursday, reports AFP.

The brutal killings come only two weeks after a French teacher was decapitated outside his school north of Paris by an Islamist extremist -- the teacher had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of speech.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

At 8:29 am French time (0729 GMT) a man with a knife began attacking people praying inside the Basilica of Notre-Dame in the heart of the Mediterranean city.

The attacker had a copy of the Koran and three knives with him, France's anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a news conference.

In a near half-hour frenzy in the Notre-Dame basilica in the centre of Nice, the assailant used a 30 centimetre (12 inches) knife to cut the throat of a 60-year-old woman, who died inside the church.

The body of a man, a 55-year-old church employee, was found nearby inside the basilica -- his throat had also been slit.

Another woman, a 44-year-old who had fled the church to a nearby restaurant, died shortly afterwards from multiple knife wounds.

The killer was shot and wounded by police who arrived quickly at the scene.

Videos seen by AFP show he was hit at least six times in a side exit from the church.

Even as he was being arrested the man continued to shout "Allah Akbar" (God is greatest), before he was rushed to the city's Pasteur hospital.

Who is the suspect?

The 21-year-old Tunisian suspect only arrived in France earlier this month after coming to Europe on a migrant boat via the Italian island of Lampedusa at the end of September, an official source told AFP.

The suspected knifeman called himself "Brahim" when he was arrested and later claimed to be Brahim Aouissaoui, the source added.

Who were the victims?

The dead man was the church's sacristan, a 45-year-old father of two girls, according to Canon Philippe Asso, the church's most senior cleric.

The killer's first victim was a 60-year-old woman, who he tried to behead, and the other woman who died was a mother in her 40s.

"Tell my children I love them," she managed to say before her death, according to French cable channel BFM TV.

Is it a terror attack?





The French authorities are treating it as a terror attack, with the anti-terrorist prosecutor immediately opening an inquiry into "murder and attempted murder linked to a terrorist enterprise." President Emmanuel Macron called it an "Islamist terrorist attack".

 SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Biden knocks Trump as rivals barnstorm heartland in election finale
Mahathir denies promoting violence
1st international, Chinese expert meeting on virus origin: WHO
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
US sees record-high daily Covid numbers


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft