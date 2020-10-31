Video
2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 7:32 PM  Count : 143
Observer Correspondent

2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident

2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident


Two motorcycles collided head-on at Jhikargacha upazila in Jashore district on Friday afternoon that left two riders dead and three others injured.

The deceased were identified as Hossain Ali, 20, son of Aslam Ali, and Nayan Hossain, 19, son of Billal Hossain, residents of the upazila.

Police sources said the accident took place at Bolla village around 3pm.

The injured persons –Akhterul Islam, 13, Rabbi Hossain, 18, and Nayeem Hossain, 12— were taken to Jashore General Hospital.





Jhikargacha Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Abdur Razzaq said the bodies were recovered and sent to the hospital morgue.

SKR/ALM

