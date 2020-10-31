Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey



Image from Izmir showed buildings that had collapsed |Anadolu Agency via Getty image

A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials said.

The tremor of up to 7.0 magnitude struck off the coast of Turkey's Izmir province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, and was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul.



There was no word on casualties but images from the Turkish city of Izmir showed buildings that had collapsed.



Turkey and Greece both sit on fault lines and earthquakes are common.





Video on social media showed people searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings but the footage could not be verified.











Witnesses said people in the city poured into the streets when the earthquake struck.

