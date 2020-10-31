

UP member held with 9 pistols





Jashore RAB-6 Company Commander Lt M Sarwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off that a large cache of firearms had come from India to Jashore, the RAB personnel conducted a raid at the house of Potukhali UP member Hobibar Rahman Hobi. During the raid, the RAB members seized nine pistols, 49 rounds of bullet and 19 magazines from his house.



The arrested Hobibar Rahman Hobi is an inhabitant of village Potukhali and also a member of Potukhali union parishad.











RAB-6 said Hobi had long been involved in smuggling of arms into the country from India. He was handed over to Benapole Police Station.

SZA SZA