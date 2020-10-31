3 'Ansar Al Islam members' arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested ‘three active members’ of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from Belpukur area of Rajshahi city early Friday.

















On information, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in the area around 2:00 am and arrested them, said a press release on Friday.





The detainees have been handed over to Belpukur police station and a case has also been filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.





RHF/ALM

The arrested members are Abu Daud, 38, of Khudrajamira village at Puthia upazila in the district, Munsur Rahman alias Munsur Khalifa, 38, of Mahendra village of the same upazila, and Saidur Rahman, 35, of Bharuapara village of the upazila.