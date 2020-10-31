Mother-son killed in Rajshahi road accident

A woman and his son were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle at Godagai upazila in Rajshahi district on Thursday evening.





The deceased were identified as Masuda Begum, 55, wife of Shah Alam, and their son Masud Hossain, 24, residents of Godagari municipal area. Masud was a final year student of BSC Engineering at a private university in Dhaka.









Masuda Begum died on the way to a local hospital.





Godagai Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Khairul Islam said police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant fled the scene.













A case has been filed in this connection with the Police Station.





Witnesses said a truck hit hard a motorcycle carrying the duo at Jotabottola area on the Godagari-Nachol road in the evening, leaving Masud dead on the spot.RHF/ALM