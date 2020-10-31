Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet

Arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel





Police have arrested a man in Feni district on charge of defaming the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA).





One Md Sana Ullah filed a case with Feni Model Police Station on Thursday night.







According to the case statement, arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel, 32, allegedly has been posting derogatory comments about the Prophet and Ayesha (RA) on his Facebook profile.













Police arrested him on Thursday night and he was sent to jail following a court order, said the Police Station OC (Investigation) Omar Haider.





ATB/ALM

