Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 5:33 PM  Count : 218
Observer Correspondent

Arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel

Arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel


Police have arrested a man in Feni district on charge of defaming the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA).

One Md Sana Ullah filed a case with Feni Model Police Station on Thursday night.

According to the case statement, arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel, 32, allegedly has been posting derogatory comments about the Prophet and Ayesha (RA) on his Facebook profile.





Police arrested him on Thursday night and he was sent to jail following a court order, said the Police Station OC (Investigation) Omar Haider.

ATB/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Over 100 AL leaders, workers join BNP
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
2 children drown in Laxmipur
Barishal teenager injured during making a bomb
2 motorcyclists killed in Jashore road accident


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft