AL believes in one-party rule: BNP BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that Awami League (AL) believes in one party rule as it cannot tolerate dissent opinion.





"It sounds interesting that AL had announced in the past that there was no existence of BNP. As per their claim BNP has become destroyed completely. But, it has now become a regular duty of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader to criticise BNP," he said while speaking at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.





Agriculturists Association of Bangladesh (AAB) arranged the discussion with its convener agriculturist Rashidul Hasan in the chair.





Despite the constant criticism by AL general secretary, Fakhrul further said, "BNP exits heavily in the country which keeps you busy on talking about the party almost every day.”





Criticising the government, the BNP leader said they do not even tell a single truth.





"There is a wide gap between the reality and statements of the government. People are being affected by COVID-19 everywhere in the country. If you look into your family, you would find someone is infected with the virus," he added.













Fakhrul urged his party leaders and activists not to be frustrated, adding that "Don't speak with frustration. It is rather hope but not frustration that can forge a movement. Do everything keeping hope in mind and the sun of democracy would rise again."





BNP leader Shirin Sultana, AAB leaders Shamimur Rahman Shamim, Ibrahim Khalil, Golam Hafiz Kenedy, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Faruque and Professor Abdul Karim, among others, spoke at the discussion.





