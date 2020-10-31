

Eid-e-Miladunnabi: Jashne Juluse in capital

Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), is being observed across the country through religious fervour.



Apart from holding discussions on the eventful life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), colourful processions (Jashne Julus) were brought out in different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

On this day in 570 AD, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.



The day is a public holiday.



The Muslims across the country joined special prayers marking the day.



Taking part in the processions, the Muslim devotees also strongly protested releasing the cartoons on the Prophet (pbuh) in France.



In Dhaka, a jashne juluse was brought out from the Institution of Engineers premises. Hundreds of peace-loving Muslims took part in the procession following the health guidelines.



Anjumane Rahmania Moinia Maizbhandaria organised the procession.



Earlier, a doa mahfil and discussion was organised at the the Institution of Engineers premises where the speakers discussed the significance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.



Speaking at the discussion, Anjumane Rahmania Moinia Maizbhandaria's president Saifuddin Ahmed called upon the Muslim ummah to be united for protecting the Islam and Muslims.



Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, who attended the discussion as the chief guest, said Muslims around the world should lodge peaceful protest against the evil forces who tend to attack others' religions.



Meanwhile, a doa and munajat were held after the Jumma prayers on Friday at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).



Senior Imam of the national mosque Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman conducted the doa and munajat, said an Islamic Foundation (IF) release.



On this day in 570 (the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar), Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same date.



The Muslim devotees, including the officials of the Islamic Foundation, among others, participated in the programme.



To mark the day, doa and munazat were also held after the Jummah prayers at all the mosques throughout the country.



After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started observing Eid-e-Miladunnabi nationally from 1973.



Marking the day, Islamic Foundation has taken a fortnight-long special program.



The program includes delivering sermons on the life and works of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) after Maghrib and Isha prayers every day, recitation from the holy Quran, singing of Islamic songs, recitation of poems and organising seminars jointly with Bangladesh Betar.



Islam's most important prophet, held by his followers to be the Last Messenger of Allah, passed away on the same date in 633AD.











Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Radio will be airing special programs highlighting the importance of the day.

