Man ‘beaten dead by cousin’ in Jamalpur





A man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousin at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur district on Thursday night.





Deceased Alamgir Hossain, 40, was a resident of Kuraliapatal village in the upazila.





Police source said Alamgir and his cousin Abdur Rahim locked into an altercation on Thursday evening.





At one point, Abdur Rahim, his brother Shukur Mahmud and some others started to beat Alamgir indiscriminately with stick, leaving her dead on the spot.





On information, police went to the spot on Friday afternoon and recovered his body.





Sarishabari Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Abu Md Fazlul Karim said the body is being sent to the district hospital morgue.













Filing of a case is underway in this connection, said the OC.





ZJ/ALM



