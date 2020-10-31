Video
Bangladesh reports 19 coronavirus deaths

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 4:02 PM  Count : 123
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh on Friday recorded 19 coronavirus deaths and 1,604 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,22,703 after another 1,422 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“Nineteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,905” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,06,364 as 1,604 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 14,141 samples were tested at 112 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 11.34 percent tested positive, while 17.48 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 79.41 percent patients have recovered, while 1.45 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

