Rifat murder: 5 convicts shifted to Barishal jail

Five condemned convicts in sensational Rifat murder case were shifted to Barishal central jail from Barguna district jail on Friday morning.





They were shifted to Barishal at about 10.00am under tight security as per the directive of high-up, said Barguna district jail superintendent Anwar Hossain.





The shifted convicts are-- Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Qaiyum, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19.













Earlier, convict Ayesha Siddiqua Minni was sent to Kashimpur Central Jail on Thursday morning.





On 30 September, the Barguna District and Sessions Judg’s Court pronounced the verdict of 10 adult accused in the Rifat Sharif murder case. The court sentenced six persons, including the victim’s wife Ayesha Siddika Minni, to death.





MM/GY



