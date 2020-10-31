Auto-rickshaw snatched killing driver in Narayanganj

Video
Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 3:41 PM  Count : 121
Upazila Representative

Unidentified miscreants snatched an auto rickshaw after killing its driver in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district on Friday morning.

Deceased Md Alam, 32, was the son of Amin Mia, a resident of Uttar Kazipara village under Jampur union in Sonargaon  upazila.

Local and the family sources said Alam went out of home along with his rickshaw on Tuesday afternoon and did not return home.





Later, locals spotted the body beside a road in Bhulta Power House area this morning.

Taltala police outpost in-charge Ahsan Ullah said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Naryanganj General Hospital morgue.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him and then, snatched away his auto-rickshaw, he added.

HMR/MUS


