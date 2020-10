Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle

A pillion rider was killed when a truck hit a motorcycle at Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Mosammat Sufia Begum, a resident of Chakirpara Mahalla under Taherpur municipality.





Bagmara Police Station officer in-charge a truck hit the motorcycle in Taherpur Bhabaniganj area, leaving the pillion rider dead on the spot.