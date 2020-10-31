Free access to National Zoo on first Sunday The National Zoo will remain open for the visitors on the first Sunday in every month at free of cost to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The decision will come into effect from November 1 and continue till March 2021, according to an official release on Friday.













The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has taken the decision as per the instruction from Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim. The school and college students will get priority under the decision.





The ministry has asked the concerned Department of Livestock Services (DLS) to open the zoo for the visitors from November 1 after taking some precautionary measures including the corona health guidelines as the National Zoo remains shutdown from March 20 this year due to fearing of corona virus spread.





BSS/GY



