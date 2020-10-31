Video
Three killed in Feni road accidents

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 2:04 PM
Observer Correspondent

Three people were killed in separate two road accidents in Feni district on Friday.

In Daganbhuiyan upazila, a bus hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway near Daganbhuiyan Bazar in the morning, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

The deceased were identified as Md Zakaria, 35, son of Md Sulaiman, of Sirajganj; and Aynul Haque, 30, son of Bacchu Miah, of Netrakona.

The bodies were sent to Daganbhuiyan Health Complex.

Daganbhuiyan Police Station OC Md Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed the matter.

In Sadar upazila, a covered van hit a car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Fazilpur area, leaving covered van helper dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 25, son of Ohidur Rahman, resident of Cumilla district.

His body was taken to Feni General Hospital morgue.





