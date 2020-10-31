Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 October, 2020, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home International

US tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:21 PM  Count : 97
Observer Online Desk

Senior Airman Ian Dudley, 30th Space Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, photographs an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Image: US Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley

Senior Airman Ian Dudley, 30th Space Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, photographs an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Image: US Air Force/Senior Airman Ian Dudley

The United States said it successfully tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

The single-warhead missile was launched at 12:27 am (0727 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, travelling 6,700 kilometers (4,200 miles) over the Pacific Ocean before crashing into the sea near the Marshall Islands, the Air Force said in a statement.

This third test of the year had been planned for Wednesday but was delayed by a day because of bad weather around the islands.

“Like previous test launches, this event demonstrated the Air Force’s commitment to the nation’s nuclear enterprise while ensuring the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, and effective to deter our adversaries while reassuring our allies and partners,” said the chief of staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown.

“We must continue to invest in this viable deterrent, and the airmen who support this mission, as part of the most responsive leg of our nuclear triad,” Brown said in a statement.

The Minuteman III, which has been in service for 50 years, has been the only surface-to-air missile in the US nuclear arsenal since 2005. It is installed at bases in Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana.

Trident nuclear missiles are deployed on US submarines, and US strategic bombers also carry nuclear devices.

The air force said this test had been planned for months and was “not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.”





AFP/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Biden knocks Trump as rivals barnstorm heartland in election finale
Mahathir denies promoting violence
1st international, Chinese expert meeting on virus origin: WHO
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
US sees record-high daily Covid numbers


Latest News
2 Laxmipur gang rape accused confess to their guilt
Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia to cancel kafala system in 2021
IFC helps businesses in poorest countries with $4b Covid-19 financing
6 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
England's World Cup winning great Stiles dies
Muslims protest over Macron remarks after France killings
Most Read News
Minni in prison uniform photo goes viral
26 to get Youth Award this year
Is there any Method to Mr Macron's madness?
Allegation of extrajudicial killings baseless: RAB
Man arrested in Feni on charge of insulting the Prophet
Woman killed in city road crash
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack
Quran desecration rumour: 3 held in Lalmonirhat
Child marriage, a social stigma
It’s decision-making time for Americans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft