Mob beats man to death in Lalmonirhat

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 11:46 AM  Count : 111
Observer Online Report

A man was beaten to death reportedly by an angry mob in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram upazila on Thursday evening over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

Burimari Union Parishad Ward No-1 member Hafijul Islam said the incident took place on the premises of the UP office in the evening. 

Details of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Hafijul Islam said, “Two men came into Burimari Central Jam-e Mosque after Asr prayers in the afternoon. One of the men went inside the mosque with  khadim Zubed Ali, before searching the bookshelf at the prayer hall claiming that firearms were hidden behind Quran and Hadith books.”

At one stage of it, five or six worshippers, who were outside the mosque, entered and dragged the man to the stairs outside before starting to beat him and the other man was waiting outside, he added.

Then, Hafizul Islam took them to the nearby Union Parishad building and kept them confined there.

“I locked the men inside a room of the Burimari Union Parishad office. The number of people started to increase suddenly.”

The UP member said local Patgram Police Station OC Suman Kumar Mahanta, Patgram Upazila Council Chairman Ruhul Amin Babul and Burimari UP Chairman SM Newaz Nishat arrived after they were called over the phone.

“We tried to keep them in our custody. But the mob stormed the building and snatched one of them,” he said, adding that police managed to keep the other in their custody.





After taking him away from the building, mob beat him up and set him on fire on the main road of Burimari Bazar.

Additional Superintendent of Police Robiul Islam said they had taken the second man in their custody.

