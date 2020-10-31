Man held for raping widow in Noakhali





Police have detained a man for raping a widow in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district.





Detained Sreenibas Deb, 40, is a resident of Fajram Majhi village under Nalchira union in the upazila.





A case has been filed with n under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, inspector confirmed.

Quoting locals, Hatiya Police Station Kanchan Kanti Das said Sreenibas went to the widow 's house at the village on Thursday morning and forcefully raped her.





Hearing the woman's screams, some neighbours rushed in and caught him.





Being informed, police went there and brought Sreenibas to the police station, said inspector Kanchan.





However, the victim herself filed a case with the police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.





The accused was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order, he added.

















