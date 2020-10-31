Man gets life term in drug case in Noakhali

A court in Thakurgaon district on Thursday afternoon sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a drug case.





The lifer is Abul Bashar.





The court also fined him Tk 50,000, in default, to serve one year more in jail.













District and Sessions Judge Shafiqul Islam handed down the verdict.





According to case statement, police detained him from a passenger bus alongwith 36 bottles of Phensedyl syrup in Boro Masjid area under Sonaimuri upazila of the district





A case was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station in this connection.



