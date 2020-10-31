Video
SBMCH interns go on strike

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 10:57 AM  Count : 125
Observer Online Desk

The intern doctors at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal on Thursday announced an indefinite work abstention demanding punishment of Assistant Registrar Masud Khan for irregularities.

The interns locked the entrance of the emergency unit at 11:55pm causing acute suffering to the patients.

They also demonstrated in front of the hospital where Inter Doctors’ Association President Sajal Pandey and General Secretary Tarikul Islam were present.

Sajal said: “We are demanding to shut the 'commission business' of the hospital.”





Medicine Department Assistant Registrar Masud Khan has been taking commission from different diagnostic centers using the name of interns, he alleged.

He also harassed and verbally assaulted the intern doctors whenever anyone tried to protest against the matter, Pandey said.

“We submitted a written complaint to the hospital director but no action has been taken. Rather interns were harassed on social media," he said.

UNB/MUS


