Husband involved; ASP, OC can’t avoid responsibility





They cannot avoid their responsibilities, the report said, adding that the victim's husband was also involved in the incident because he remained silent for a month after the incident.

The report also recommended actions against those involved in the negligence.

Noakhali Additional Deputy Commissioner, head of the probe committee, submitted the probe report to the High Court (HC) on Thursday.

Two other members of the committee are principal of Chowmuhani Government SA College and district social welfare officer of Noakhali.

After seeing the report, the HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim set November 29 for further hearing on the matter.

The HC remarked about Delwar, the main accused, he got this power under the political influence. The court thanked the probe committee for the report.

Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib appeared for BTRC while Lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Abdullah Al Mamun stood for the matter into cognizance of the court. Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the state.

The report was submitted to the Registrar of the HC at the end of the investigation as per the direction which was presented in court, said Abdullah Al Mamun, who had earlier brought the matter to the notice of the court.

On October 5, the HC formed a three-member committee to probe if the police administration had neglected their duties by not knowing the incident of torturing a housewife after stripping her naked in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.









The court also directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the video relating to the torture from the social media.

The HC also issued a suo moto rule upon the government to explain in two weeks why they would not be directed to take action against the Begumganj police station's officer-in-charge and others police personnel for their negligence and failure to save an innocent woman from brutal torture.

The incident happened at Joykrishnapur village under Eklashpur Union in Noahkhali's Begumganj upazila on September 2.

After 33 days of the incident, the tortured woman filed two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act with Begumganj Police Station. The probe body has found negligence of village police, local union parishad (UP) member, chairman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station and Assistant Police Superintendent (ASP) in the incident of torturing a housewife after stripping her naked in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.They cannot avoid their responsibilities, the report said, adding that the victim's husband was also involved in the incident because he remained silent for a month after the incident.The report also recommended actions against those involved in the negligence.Noakhali Additional Deputy Commissioner, head of the probe committee, submitted the probe report to the High Court (HC) on Thursday.Two other members of the committee are principal of Chowmuhani Government SA College and district social welfare officer of Noakhali.After seeing the report, the HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim set November 29 for further hearing on the matter.The HC remarked about Delwar, the main accused, he got this power under the political influence. The court thanked the probe committee for the report.Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib appeared for BTRC while Lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Abdullah Al Mamun stood for the matter into cognizance of the court. Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the state.The report was submitted to the Registrar of the HC at the end of the investigation as per the direction which was presented in court, said Abdullah Al Mamun, who had earlier brought the matter to the notice of the court.On October 5, the HC formed a three-member committee to probe if the police administration had neglected their duties by not knowing the incident of torturing a housewife after stripping her naked in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.The court also directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the video relating to the torture from the social media.The HC also issued a suo moto rule upon the government to explain in two weeks why they would not be directed to take action against the Begumganj police station's officer-in-charge and others police personnel for their negligence and failure to save an innocent woman from brutal torture.The incident happened at Joykrishnapur village under Eklashpur Union in Noahkhali's Begumganj upazila on September 2.After 33 days of the incident, the tortured woman filed two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act with Begumganj Police Station.