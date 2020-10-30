25 die of C-19, 1,681 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,681 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing

the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 404,760.

Besides, 14,268 samples were tested at 112 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,310,589 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.78 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.52 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

As many as 1,548 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 321,281 with a 79.38 per cent recovery rate.

Among the day's victims, 16 were men and nine were women. Twenty-four of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Of the deceased, 15 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Sylhet and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh.

Of the total victims, 4,529 are men and 1,357 are women. Among the the latest 25 victims, 20 are aged above 50 years, three between 41 and 50 years and two others are aged between 21 and 30 years.









So far, 3,053 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,169 in Chattogram, 370 in Rajshahi, 466 in Khulna, 199 in Barishal, 242 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.

Across the country, 12,051 people are now in isolation and 39,615 in quarantine.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The country saw 25 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 5,886, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,681 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringingthe total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 404,760.Besides, 14,268 samples were tested at 112 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,310,589 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 11.78 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.52 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.As many as 1,548 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 321,281 with a 79.38 per cent recovery rate.Among the day's victims, 16 were men and nine were women. Twenty-four of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home.Of the deceased, 15 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, three in Sylhet and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh.Of the total victims, 4,529 are men and 1,357 are women. Among the the latest 25 victims, 20 are aged above 50 years, three between 41 and 50 years and two others are aged between 21 and 30 years.So far, 3,053 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,169 in Chattogram, 370 in Rajshahi, 466 in Khulna, 199 in Barishal, 242 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.Across the country, 12,051 people are now in isolation and 39,615 in quarantine.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.