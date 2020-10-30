Video
A dress code order and a set of chain reactions

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff correspondent

Md Abdur Rahim, the director at the Institute of Public Health, has withdrawn his own order that made following the Islamic dress code mandatory for its Muslim staff members.
He apologised for issuing the order "inadvertently" and promised "not to repeat such mistake" in a statement on Thursday evening amid a debate over the issue on social media.
Hours earlier, the Health Services Division asked him to explain which rules he had followed and which
authority had permitted him to issue the circular.
Sharmin Akhter Jahan, the deputy secretary at the Health Services Division, in the show-cause notice on Thursday gave Rahim three working days to clear his position.
The notice said Health Minister Zahid Maleque has ordered the health and family welfare secretaries, and the director general of health services to take "urgent" steps.
The Institute of Public Health earlier issued a circular making the Islamic dress code mandatory for its Muslim employees, triggering a social media backlash.
The institute's Director said that men must wear trousers above the ankle and women must cover themselves from head to toe.
The notice also ordered all employees to strictly maintain 'purdah', or seclusion, and asked them to keep their mobile phones turned off or on silent mode.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque has directed his ministry's secretary and the director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take immediate action regarding a dress code notice issued by the IPH for Muslim employees.
He gave the direction on Thursday when his attention was drawn to the notice, according to the public relations officer of the ministry.
The ministry and the DGHS have show-caused the IPH director.
In the notice issued Wednesday, the IPH asked its Muslim staff to maintain a specific dress code.


