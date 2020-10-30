Edn institutions to remain closed until Nov 14





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni came up with the information at a virtual press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The government announced general holidays in late March in the wake of the coronavirus

outbreak and shut all the educational institutions.

Although activities at both government and private offices were gradually restored, educational institutions have not been reopened.

The previously announced closure of educational institutions is scheduled to end on October 31.

"We're thinking about reopening educational institutions on a limited scale considering the interest of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinees of 2021. We're also thinking about it for other students for a short period of time, but everything will depend on the Covid-19 situation," she said.

Replying to a question, the Minister also said the government is also thinking about reopening colleges for class XI students on a limited scale.

Replying to a question about the deferment of SSC examinations of 2021, Dipu said, "Hope, it won't be required. However, everything depends on the Covid situation."

Talking about the admission process, Dipu Moni said the Covid-19 cases might rise in December-January. "Any decision on admission to schools will be informed later."

Responding to a question over the admission process of the universities, the minister said, "Everything will be decided keeping in mind the coronavirus situation. Besides, the 4th year students under the National University who have already sat for five examinations can't be evaluated without taking examinations as they'll represent themselves as job seekers and this will also be kept in our mind."

She also urged the authorities concerned of the educational institutions to refrain from taking unnecessary fees from guardians during the closure of the institutions.

"We'll give directives in this regard but the school authorities can take fees needed for operating the institutions," said Dipu.

Besides, no textbook festival will be held next year and steps will be taken to reach the books to the students in time, she said. Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present there.

Annual exams for secondary school students: The government has decided not to hold any annual examination for both primary school and secondary school students this year due to the Covid-I9 pandemic.

Besides, the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will not be held this year.

"No examination will be held this year and the students will be promoted to the next class without facing any examination. A decision about certificates will be taken later," said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on October 2I.

Talking about the evaluation process, the minister said, "The evaluation of their mark will be done with their previous results as the teachers have the idea about their students."

The decision on enrolling class VIII students in Science, Humanities and Commerce sections will be taken later, she added.

The National Curriculum Board will prepare a syllabus for completing it within 30 working days for upgrading them to the next class, she said.

Referring to extending the academic year, the minister said, "We'll keep it in mind and whether it's needed or not to be decided later."

About the next year's admission process, Dipu said no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

No HSC exam this year: Meanwhile, the government decided to not to take any Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations due to coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examination for 2020 and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on September 30 said they are making plans considering various alternatives since experts have warned about the possible second wave of coronavirus during winter.

UGC directives for online education: On May 7, the University Grants Commission (UGC) published a guideline on conducting courses online in light of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, including teaching, taking exams, their assessment as well as admission for private universities.

















