Irfan used to shelter businesses of counterfeit products





A high official of intelligence agency told the Daily Observer that the manufacturers of counterfeit products were directly sheltered by Irfan Salim.

Counterfeit cosmetics, medicines, cigarettes, mobile sets and electronic devices with fake seals of different brands are mostly sold from those factories, he said.

Irfan's crimes began to surface one after another after a Rapid Action Battalion-run mobile court sentenced Irfan, the second son of Salim, to one year in prison for unlawful possession of arms and liquor after a raid on their house.

Earlier, Irfan and his associates assaulted a naval officer Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan after their car collided with Wasif's motorcycle in Dhanmondi. A video footage of the incident in the social media sparked public outrage.

Haji Salim, who retained influence by using muscle power for a long time, owns a fortune. Irfan is a director of Haji Salim's Madina Group. Irfan's father-in-law Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is also an MP.

Irfan returned home seven years ago after studying business administration in Canada, according to a Madani Group official.

The residents of the area said the alleged victims of assault by Irfan's associates could not gather the courage to lodge formal complaints considering the money and power of Haji Selim.

Haji Salim's family members, mainly Erfan Selim, fully control land, buildings, markets, and shops in Chawkbazar, Imamganj, Begumbazar, Birendro Bosh Street and Jola Potti in Kellar intersection.

Haji Salim's family grabbed Imamganj Razbari of Bhawal estate between Gabtali and Babubazar.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) recovered around 2.5 acres of Buriganga Adi channel in Kamrangirchar and Jhawchar from Salim's possessions.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Irfan and his bodyguard Md Zahid on a three-day remand in a case filed by the assaulted navy official.

Irfan's case was handed over to the DB police. The DB police took him to their custody for remand in the case filed by a Navy official.









The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started collecting data on the wealth statements of irfan Salim.





Irfan Salim, son of lawmaker Haji Salim, provides shelter to all types of manufacturers of counterfeit products along the banks of Buriganga River in the old part of Dhaka, said a high official of an intelligence agency.A high official of intelligence agency told the Daily Observer that the manufacturers of counterfeit products were directly sheltered by Irfan Salim.Counterfeit cosmetics, medicines, cigarettes, mobile sets and electronic devices with fake seals of different brands are mostly sold from those factories, he said.Irfan's crimes began to surface one after another after a Rapid Action Battalion-run mobile court sentenced Irfan, the second son of Salim, to one year in prison for unlawful possession of arms and liquor after a raid on their house.Earlier, Irfan and his associates assaulted a naval officer Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan after their car collided with Wasif's motorcycle in Dhanmondi. A video footage of the incident in the social media sparked public outrage.Haji Salim, who retained influence by using muscle power for a long time, owns a fortune. Irfan is a director of Haji Salim's Madina Group. Irfan's father-in-law Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is also an MP.Irfan returned home seven years ago after studying business administration in Canada, according to a Madani Group official.The residents of the area said the alleged victims of assault by Irfan's associates could not gather the courage to lodge formal complaints considering the money and power of Haji Selim.Haji Salim's family members, mainly Erfan Selim, fully control land, buildings, markets, and shops in Chawkbazar, Imamganj, Begumbazar, Birendro Bosh Street and Jola Potti in Kellar intersection.Haji Salim's family grabbed Imamganj Razbari of Bhawal estate between Gabtali and Babubazar.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) recovered around 2.5 acres of Buriganga Adi channel in Kamrangirchar and Jhawchar from Salim's possessions.A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Irfan and his bodyguard Md Zahid on a three-day remand in a case filed by the assaulted navy official.Irfan's case was handed over to the DB police. The DB police took him to their custody for remand in the case filed by a Navy official.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started collecting data on the wealth statements of irfan Salim.