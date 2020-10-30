Video
Miladunnabi today

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Eid-e-Miladunnabi will be observed today (Friday), marking the day of birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), with religious festivity and fervour.
On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.
After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started observing Eid-e-Miladunnabi nationally from 1973.
Different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation (IF), have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued separate messages
on the eve of the day greeting the countrymen and Muslims across the world.
Marking the day, Islamic Foundation has taken a fortnight-long special programme.
The programme includes delivering sermons on the life and works of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) after Maghrib and Isha prayers every day, recitation from the holy Quran, singing of Islamic songs, recitation of poems and organising seminars jointly with Bangladesh Betar.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Radio will broadcast special programmes highlighting the importance of the day. The day is a public holiday.   -UNB


