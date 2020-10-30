Video
26 to get Youth Award this year

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

A total of 26 persons including 21 self-employed youths and five youth organizers have been selected for National Youth Award this year for their contributions to development of young generation in their respective areas.
They will be given the awards on Sunday on the occasion of the 'Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel on Thursday gave the announcement at a press conference held at the secretariat.



26 to get Youth Award this year
