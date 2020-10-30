Suspended DIG Prisons Bazlur Rashid gets bail

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Md Bazlur Rashid was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth of around Tk3.14 crore.

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge's Court 5 passed the order, said ACC GRO Julfiqar Ali. Barrister Sheikh Iftekhar and Advocate SK Abu Sayeed moved his bail prayer in the court while ACC Public Prosecutor Jahangir Hossain Mahmud opposed it.

On October 22, his lawyer submitted a bail prayer to the court, the court fixed Thursday for hearing on the bail petition.



