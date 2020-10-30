CHT: Infection control prog for health facilities





The programme, began in September, is being implemented across 31 health facilities, including three District Sadar Hospitals and 22 Upazilla Health Complexes, in Khagrachari, Bandarban and Rangamati districts.









The increased IPC support in view of COVID-19 has come as a boon for people living in these districts who visit the facilities for their health-care needs, ICRC said on Thursday. The multilayered programme includes imparting remote training to BDRCS volunteers.

In turn, they train the sanitation staff at all government-run health structures while ensuring availability of PPE and cleaning/disinfection materials and tools. Around 130 staffers have been trained so far.

Massimo Russo, Water and Habitat Coordinator with the ICRC in Bangladesh, said the objective of the IPC programme is to strengthen the existing health set-up.

