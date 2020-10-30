Woman killed in city road crash

A woman was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit her in the city's Kuril on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Asma Begum, 37.

The incident took place at around 11:30am when she was crossing the Kuril intersection.

She was rescued by an on-duty traffic constable and taken to nearby Kurmitola General Hospital from where she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH around 2:30pm, said her husband Musharruf Hossain. Asma, a resident of Panchaboti in Narayanganj, came to visit one of her nieces near Kuril chowrasta on Thursday morning.

She was hit by the three-wheeler when she was crossing the road along with her niece to get on a bus, her husband said. -UNB





