Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Woman killed in city road crash

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

A woman was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit her in the city's Kuril on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Asma Begum, 37.
The incident took place at around 11:30am when she was crossing the Kuril intersection.
She was rescued by an on-duty traffic constable and taken to nearby Kurmitola General Hospital from where she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
She succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH around 2:30pm, said her husband Musharruf Hossain. Asma, a resident of Panchaboti in Narayanganj, came to visit one of her nieces near Kuril chowrasta on Thursday morning.
She was hit by the three-wheeler when she was crossing the road along with her niece to get on a bus, her husband said.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CHT: Infection control prog for health facilities
Woman killed in city road crash
Data centre inaugurated at BGB Jashore regional HQ
DU cuts holidays, reduces dev fees
How a river turned into a canal
Three to die for killing van driver in Khulna
Uncertainty clouds future of DU-affiliated college students
One held with foreign currencies


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft