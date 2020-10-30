Video
Data centre inaugurated at BGB Jashore regional HQ

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurating a Data Centre Disaster Recovery Site at BGB Regional Headquarters of Jashore BGB-49 battalion on Thursday. photo: observer

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurating a Data Centre Disaster Recovery Site at BGB Regional Headquarters of Jashore BGB-49 battalion on Thursday. photo: observer

JASHORE, Oct 29: A Data Centre Disaster Recovery Site has been inaugurated at the BGB Regional Headquarters of Jashore BGB-49 battalion to make its operational activities modern, up-to-date and dynamic.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the centre on Thursday noon.
BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam was present at the programme.
Besides, officials from General Officer Commanding, 55 Infantry Division, senior officers of BGB and other reputed IT companies, banks and financial institutions were present.
The data recovery site is planned to be set up on a larger scale in order to protect the data center data from being damaged by natural disasters or any other type of accident as per the international data centre construction guidelines.
According to the plan, following the instructions of the Director General of BGB, a site was selected at the initial stage of the disaster recovery site for the data center in Jashore Regional Area as an emergency measure on June 29, 2018.
At present, the infrastructure and other equipment of the disaster recovery site have been installed.
In the current context of Digital Bangladesh, the BGB Disaster Recovery Site can be considered as a unique milestone in the world of data centres. In case of any disaster or mishap, all the data of the data centre will be protected.


