Three to die for killing van driver in Khulna





The convicts are Md Robiul Islam, Boni Amin Sheikh and Md Shahidul Islam.

Under section 201 of the Penal Code, the court sentenced them to seven years rigorous jail and fined them Taka 20,000 each.

Besides, under section 302, the court fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, van driver Rashedul Islam Gazi, 17, had gone missing after going out from his house on August 19, 2019.

Later, his severed body was recovered on August 20.

Later, Rashidul's father Halim Gazi filed the murder case with Batiaghata Police Station accusing unidentified people.

On 21st August, Rashedul's head was recovered.

On January 14 this year, police submitted chargesheet against the three accused.









After examining all the records and witnesses, Khulna district and session judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.





KHULNA, Oct 29: A Khulna court on Thursday sentenced three people to death for killing a van driver in Bhatiaghata upazila in 2019.The convicts are Md Robiul Islam, Boni Amin Sheikh and Md Shahidul Islam.Under section 201 of the Penal Code, the court sentenced them to seven years rigorous jail and fined them Taka 20,000 each.Besides, under section 302, the court fined them Tk 50,000 each.According to the prosecution, van driver Rashedul Islam Gazi, 17, had gone missing after going out from his house on August 19, 2019.Later, his severed body was recovered on August 20.Later, Rashidul's father Halim Gazi filed the murder case with Batiaghata Police Station accusing unidentified people.On 21st August, Rashedul's head was recovered.On January 14 this year, police submitted chargesheet against the three accused.After examining all the records and witnesses, Khulna district and session judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.