Macron’s anti-Islamic comments







French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comment on Islam has sparked stern criticism among Muslims community across the globe. He described that Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world."



His remark on Islam is seriously biased, unacceptable and very unfortunate. Turkish president has already told him to get mental treatments. Moreover, many Arab countries announced to boycott the French products as well. Muslim scholars termed that Macron is in moral, humanitarian and political crisis; and Islam cannot bear the burden of fake cartoon leaders who created crises with his sponsorship. He is also fuelling Islamophobia.











Freedom of expression doesn't mean that anything can be published and expressed. They should be bear in mind that like the freedom of expression, everyone has the right to perform their religious belief and faith. Religious faith is a very sensitive issue for all and someone can't compromise it. Charlie Hebdo is not only hurting the sentiment of others but also provoking the extremism. Ultimately, Macron is whimsically supporting the activities of the cartoonist which cannot be accepted by Muslim believers. Macron should get the better ideas of secularism and then call their nation as a secular nation. Hurting others believes cannot be considered as freedom of speech.



Zillur Rahman

Ganderia, Dhaka Dear SirFrench President Emmanuel Macron's recent comment on Islam has sparked stern criticism among Muslims community across the globe. He described that Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world."His remark on Islam is seriously biased, unacceptable and very unfortunate. Turkish president has already told him to get mental treatments. Moreover, many Arab countries announced to boycott the French products as well. Muslim scholars termed that Macron is in moral, humanitarian and political crisis; and Islam cannot bear the burden of fake cartoon leaders who created crises with his sponsorship. He is also fuelling Islamophobia.Freedom of expression doesn't mean that anything can be published and expressed. They should be bear in mind that like the freedom of expression, everyone has the right to perform their religious belief and faith. Religious faith is a very sensitive issue for all and someone can't compromise it. Charlie Hebdo is not only hurting the sentiment of others but also provoking the extremism. Ultimately, Macron is whimsically supporting the activities of the cartoonist which cannot be accepted by Muslim believers. Macron should get the better ideas of secularism and then call their nation as a secular nation. Hurting others believes cannot be considered as freedom of speech.Zillur RahmanGanderia, Dhaka