

Fixing the flaws...



The big question has remained. On November 3, 2020....will America choose a leader who will invest in building bridges, not walls? And....Books, not weapons. Morality, not corruption. Intellectualism and wisdom, not ignorance. Stability, not fear and terror. Peace, not chaos. Love, not hate. Convergence, not segregation. Tolerance, not discrimination. Fairness, not hypocrisy. Substance, not superficiality. Character, not immaturity. Transparency, not secrecy. Justice, not lawlessness. Environmental improvement and preservation, not destruction. Truth, not lies.



In their journey through biblical history, people have been plummeted by repeated hammer blows of defeat, destruction, and deportation, interpreted by the faithful prophets, and the masses-which ultimately, had to discover that election was not for comfort and security, rather, for suffering and humiliation.



Perhaps, many Americans like to believe that Democrats care about what's fair and what's true. Or, maybe...about the Republicans, who only care about winning, no matter how much they have to lie and cheat. Some like to believe that Republicans must be Fox News viewers. One thing is certain; nobody is dumb enough to believe Trump's 'lies'.



Between campaign operations, most presidents would instantly draw a sharp, clean line and of course, the initiate the use of military force, somewhere on the planet. This is the proverbial "wag the dog" scenario where a president in trouble seeks to bomb his way out of it by hitting a target overseas. With no 'adult' supervision in the Pentagon--just who is the acting, provisional, temporary, staffing-agency, drop-in SECDEF this week?--no one should put it past Trump to escalate conflicts with China, Iran, or elsewhere when some part of his brain tells him that a little 'boom-boom' will goose up his polling numbers.



Some of our former GOP members are likely to whisper, "How dare you accuse the American president of ever using the military for�" and then drop the subject, because no matter how deep they are in the Trump hole, they know who this man is and what he'll do. Trump loves to prove time and again that morals, laws, norms, traditions, rules, guidelines, recommendations, and tearful pleading from his staff mean nothing when he gets a power boner and decides he's going to do something not to everyone's liking!



The President (Hold My Beer) comes from the Modern Unitary Executive Power theory, where there are no limits, no laws, and no right and wrong. I'm not saying it's a matter of some value, if Trump will 'wag the dog' in 2020. I'm saying that anyone who thinks he wouldn't is needs to check his IQ.



As a society Americans need to reflect on the events to date and realize that it is critical that a vision for the transformation of how public services are delivered is the top issue to be debated in all elections. This vision is needed.... at all levels of government.



Some days, you can almost convince yourself that the incumbent office holder is trying to lose this election. It feels like he's sabotaging himself with the tweets, the crazy talk, the scandals generated by his own slips of the tongue and thumbs. And, my guess is as good as anybody else. When you turn an election into a three-ring circus, there's always a chance that the dancing bear will win!



In every other civilized society, universal healthcare is as normal and common as indoor plumbing. What I admire most about Republicans is that they never run out of opportunities!



The world around us has continued to move forward, in an orderly manner. In today's philosophy seminars, the choice is usually between good and evil. In the real world, particularly the choice is often between a bad guy and a worse guy.



And now, let's take a peek at nuances we have developed of the term leadership. A young child is a leader to an elderly person once his purpose has a faithful, sincere and trustworthy influence on people. Leadership is not restricted to position and age; it is self-made and influential. Everyone has this self-leadership quality. You can be in your room, and still lead people. Just develop your potentials and publicize them and you will see people looking for your product. That is influence; self-made leaders do not have to look for followers. Followers shall keep look for them.



Again, the concept of leadership is abused by people who think a person becomes a leader when he (or she) grows grey hair, put into a position and expected to function. Everyone has a leadership potential carried within in a specific area of his or her purpose. Leadership therefore is universal and built on trust.



I must enquire from those in America, who continue to wield positive influences. Is the election system in United States, somewhat flawed? And will likely improve if we trust enough to use it to elect people committed to fixing the flaws!

The writer is a former educator based in Chicago

















