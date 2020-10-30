Freedom Fighter passes away

PIROJPUR, Oct 29: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Khalequzzman Talukder of Nadmula Village in Bhandaria Upazila of the district died on Wednesday at around 6pm. He was 75.

He was suffering from urological and heart complications.

FF Khalequzzaman left his wife, four daughters, grand children, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Alam was present at that time.







